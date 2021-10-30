STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai win men's double title at WTT Contender Tunis

Sathiyan and Desai beat the French duo, Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin, 11-9 4-11 11-9 11-6.

Published: 30th October 2021 06:23 PM

Indian paddler G Sathiyan

Indian paddler G Sathiyan (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

TUNIS: Indian table tennis duo of G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai notched up a dominating 3-1 win over Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin in the summit clash to claim the men's doubles title at the WTT Contender Tunis here on Saturday.

Sathiyan and Desai beat the French duo 11-9 4-11 11-9 11-6.

The Indian duo pocketed the first game but they lost momentum and allowed the French pair to level the match.

Sathiyan and Desai, however, clawed their was back by taking the lead once again and then hardly broke a sweat in winning the fourth game and the title.

"Doubles victory for Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai! #Congratulations for clinching the #WTTTunis Men's Doubles title! #WTT #tabletennis #pingpong," World Table Tennis (WTT), the commercial and events company of International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), tweeted.

The Indian duo had fashioned a spectacular come-from-behind victory against Hungary's Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi in the semifinal on Friday.

