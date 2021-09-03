STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Asian Champions Trophy could be postponed again

Covid-19 is continuing to wreak havoc with the sporting calendar.

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Covid-19 is continuing to wreak havoc with the sporting calendar. The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) will have a meeting before September 15 to decide on the fate of both the men’s and the women’s Asian Champions Trophies. With travel restrictions to take into equation, it’s likely that AHF may have no choice but to reschedule it. Both the events were originally slated for 2020. 

“We will be able to make a final decision by the 15th of September,” Tayyab Ikram, CEO of the AHF, said. “We will be discussing this in the coming one or two weeks. As you know , it’s a very challenging time with travel restrictions and so on.

There is potential that we may have to reschedule our Champions Trophies. At this moment, we are discussing the options and will have to see if we can go ahead.” While the women’s Asian Champions Trophy is slated to be held in Donghae, South Korea, from October 24-31, the men’s event is slated to be held in Dhaka from October 1-9.

The AHF has also done away with the men’s junior Asia Cup — originally scheduled to be a qualifier for the junior men’s World Cup. “Both junior Asia Cups will not take place before JWC,” Ikram informed. India have directly qualified for the junior WC since they are hosts. The other teams from Asia are Pakistan, Malaysia and South Korea.

Women’s team to train from September 13 
The senior women’s team will be back training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus in Bengaluru from the second week of September. It’s likely that new chief coach, Janneke Schopman, will be in situ to take the team’s first training session post the Olympics. The men aren’t expected to be back before October.  If, as expected, the Asian Champions Trophy is postponed, the next competitive fixture for the men’s side is a Pro League encounter in New Zealand in the first week of February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp