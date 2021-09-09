STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

WWE star Paul Levesque 'Triple H' recovering from 'cardiac event'

WWE star Paul Levesque aka Triple H is now recovering from a heart procedure he underwent last week following a cardiac event.

Published: 09th September 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

WWE star Paul Levesque aka Triple H

WWE star Paul Levesque aka Triple H (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: WWE star and executive Paul Levesque aka Triple H is now recovering from a heart procedure he underwent last week following a cardiac event.

According to People magazine, WWE in a statement on Wednesday said that Levesque "underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale-New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."

Levesque, who currently serves as the WWE executive vice president of global talent strategy and development, has been an executive with the company for over a decade and is also the founder and executive producer of WWE's NXT brand, which serves as the developmental system for WWE's talent roster.

Beyond his career in the offices of WWE, Levesque is best known for his in-ring work as Triple H, or Hunter Hearst Helmsley. He debuted for the company in 1995.

In that role, he has held the company's world heavyweight championship, intercontinental championship, and tag team championship multiple times along with several other titles and accolades. The Hall of Famer celebrated 25 years with WWE last year.

"It feels old, that's what it feels like. It's hard to believe, it certainly has gone by in a blink," Levesque told People magazine, last April while talking about the milestone.

He is also a co-founder of the highly influential D-Generation X stable, which was a major part of WWE's success during the so-called 'Attitude Era' in the late 1990s. Levesque along with fellow DX members Chyna, X-Pac, Billy Gunn, and Road Dogg were all inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

After wrestling in his final match in 2019, Levesque as WWE's executive vice president doesn't see as much ring action in his current role, though it's a fulfilling one that allows him to help cultivate the next generation of WWE superstars.

Levesque, previously told People magazine, "I watch these young kids and see them go out there and catch on to the lessons you teach them to. They go out there and they execute, and the crowd goes crazy and they come back in and they're buzzing because you'd know that they've succeeded. They know they've succeeded."

He further said, "It's like the saying, 'Most of the things that you accomplished in your life are great, but then when you watch your kids accomplish things, it's an even greater experience. It's the same thing for me."

Levesque married Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, in 2003. Stephanie is also a WWE executive, serving as a chief brand officer.

As per Variety, the couple has three children, daughters Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire, and Vaughn Evelyn.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Triple H Paul Levesque WWE Triple H Health Triple H Health Update
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp