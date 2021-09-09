WWE star Paul Levesque 'Triple H' recovering from 'cardiac event'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: WWE star and executive Paul Levesque aka Triple H is now recovering from a heart procedure he underwent last week following a cardiac event.

According to People magazine, WWE in a statement on Wednesday said that Levesque "underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale-New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event. The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery."

Levesque, who currently serves as the WWE executive vice president of global talent strategy and development, has been an executive with the company for over a decade and is also the founder and executive producer of WWE's NXT brand, which serves as the developmental system for WWE's talent roster.

Beyond his career in the offices of WWE, Levesque is best known for his in-ring work as Triple H, or Hunter Hearst Helmsley. He debuted for the company in 1995.

In that role, he has held the company's world heavyweight championship, intercontinental championship, and tag team championship multiple times along with several other titles and accolades. The Hall of Famer celebrated 25 years with WWE last year.

"It feels old, that's what it feels like. It's hard to believe, it certainly has gone by in a blink," Levesque told People magazine, last April while talking about the milestone.

He is also a co-founder of the highly influential D-Generation X stable, which was a major part of WWE's success during the so-called 'Attitude Era' in the late 1990s. Levesque along with fellow DX members Chyna, X-Pac, Billy Gunn, and Road Dogg were all inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

After wrestling in his final match in 2019, Levesque as WWE's executive vice president doesn't see as much ring action in his current role, though it's a fulfilling one that allows him to help cultivate the next generation of WWE superstars.

Levesque, previously told People magazine, "I watch these young kids and see them go out there and catch on to the lessons you teach them to. They go out there and they execute, and the crowd goes crazy and they come back in and they're buzzing because you'd know that they've succeeded. They know they've succeeded."

He further said, "It's like the saying, 'Most of the things that you accomplished in your life are great, but then when you watch your kids accomplish things, it's an even greater experience. It's the same thing for me."

Levesque married Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, in 2003. Stephanie is also a WWE executive, serving as a chief brand officer.

As per Variety, the couple has three children, daughters Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire, and Vaughn Evelyn.