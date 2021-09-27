STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Japanese sumo great Hakuho retiring, aged 36

The Mongolian-born Yokozuna, or grand champion, Hakuho has won a record 45 tournaments, including 16 perfect victories, which is also a record.

Published: 27th September 2021 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Mongolian-born sumo grand champion Hakuho

Mongolian-born sumo grand champion Hakuho is retiring at the age of 39. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Sumo great Hakuho is retiring at the age of 36, marking the end of an era in Japanese traditional sport.

The Mongolian-born Yokozuna, or grand champion, Hakuho has won a record 45 tournaments, including 16 perfect victories, which is also a record.

He has decided to retire because of a right knee injury, according to Japan's NHK national television. He achieved 1,187 wins, an all-time record in sumo.

Yokozuna Deliberation Council chairman Hironori Yano told a news conference that he learned of his intention to quit from his stable master. Hakuho is expected to submit a formal retirement document later.

Born Munkhbat Davaajargal in 1985, he is the son of a silver-medal winner for Mongolia in freestyle wrestling at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

Hakuho came to Japan at the age of 15 to start his sumo career.

He debuted in 2001 and won his first title in the makuuchi top division five years later before reaching the highest rank of Yokozuna in July 2007, aged 22.

In the 2000s, Hakuho and rival Mongolian champion Asashoryu wooed fans with their respective good guy versus bad guy images.

Hakuho obtained Japanese citizenship in 2019, earning the right to set up and run his sumo stable after retirement to train wrestlers.

Hakuho had a knee operation in March. In July, he won the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament, the only one he competed in this year after missing all or part of the past six competitions.

During his 21-year career, Hakuho competed in 1,019 bouts as Yokozuna, winning 899 of them.

Hakuho broke sumo great Taiho’s record of 33 tournament victories in January 2015.

Hakuho fought in his 1,000th bout in July 2020, becoming sumo’s longest-serving Yokozuna.

His retirement will leave only one wrestler, Terunofuji, at sumo’s top rank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hakuho Sumo Yokozuna
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp