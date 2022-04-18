STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sports bodies condole death of Sanmar Group chief N Sankar

N Sankar, a well-known industrialist, chairman of Sanmar Group and a great patron of sports, particularly cricket and tennis, passed away on Sunday.

Sanmar Group Chairman N Sankar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  N Sankar, a well-known industrialist, chairman of Sanmar Group and a great patron of sports, particularly cricket and tennis, passed away on Sunday. He was 76 and is survived by his wife Chandra, son Vijay and daughter Madhurika. Sankar was the former president of the TNCA and owned two teams in the TNCA league. Jolly Rovers and Alwarpet CC are the two teams that were close to him and he has helped scores of cricketers from all over the country take part in the league as professionals.

“The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association deeply condoles the sad demise of N Sankar, former President of  TNCA and chairman of Sanmar Group. The TNCA recalls his exemplary service to the game of Cricket in Tamil Nadu. He was an astute administrator and a visionary.

His demise is a huge loss to Indian cricket, especially Tamil Nadu. His immense contribution to the development of cricket and cricketers will be long remembered. The TNCA sends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members,’’ said RS Ramasaamy, secretary of the TNCA. The tennis fraternity in the city also mourned the loss of Sankar, whose vision paved the way for the conduct of the Chennai inter-club league. 

