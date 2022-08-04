Home Sport Other

Lawn Bowls: Borgohain wins two matches, mixed bag for women's pair

Borgohain first humbled Chris Locke of Falkland Islands 21-5 in his second round match and then beat Scotland's Iain McLean 21-19.

Published: 04th August 2022

India's Lovely Choubey, Pinki Kaushik Singh, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey celebrate victory in the Women's Fours Lawn Bowls final. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: India's Mridul Borgohain won both his men's singles matches while the women's pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia won one and drew another in the lawn bowl events of the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

The Scottish player led 12-6 after the 10th-end but Borgohain staged a spectacular comeback to level it 17-17 after the end of 22 rounds.

He collected two match-winning points in the final 27th round to emerge triumphant.

Borgohain, who had lost the first round, will be up against Ross Davis on Thursday.

Choubey and Saikia defeated Hina Rereiti and Olivia Buckingham of Niue 23-6 but tied their round three match against South Africa 16-16.

The South African team comprised Bridget Calitz (lead) and Colleen Piketh (skip).

Both Choubey and Nayanmoni were also part of the women's four team that clinched a historic gold medal.

Meanwhile, the men's fours team comprising Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip) defeated Cook Islands 20-10 in round two for their second win.

The Cook Islands team of Alex Kairua (lead), Royden Aperau (second), Aidan Zittersteijn (third) and Jason Lindsay (skip) was no match for the Indians.

The Indians had earlier defeated Fiji and will now take on England.

The Indian women's triples team of Tania Choudhary (lead), Pinki (second) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) defeated Niue 28-7 in the third round after losing to New Zealand and England.

