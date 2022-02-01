STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prime Volleyball League can create talent pool for India, says Bengaluru Torpedoes coach

The tournament, which was shifted from Kochi to Hyderabad due to the Covid-19 situation, will be played in a 15-points system, making it fast-paced.

Published: 01st February 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Torpedoes.(Photo | Twitter, @TorpedoesBLR)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) inches closer with the competition starting from February 5 in Hyderabad, teams are in the final stage of their preparations. Bengaluru Torpedoes, one of the seven teams in the league, have been putting in some hard yards in Mysuru since January 10.

Currently, they are preparing for the league inside a bio-bubble in Hyderabad, where their foreign players have also joined. They will open their campaign against Kochi Blue Spikers. 

Torpedoes coach KR Lakshminarayana believes that the tournament is a good platform for the young players to showcase their talent as well. "We have several youngsters in our squad who can become top players in the future. This tournament will also give opportunities to these young talents to mix with the senior Indian players and hence, it will help in creating a solid talent pool for the Indian team, which will be beneficial for the sport," Lakshminarayana said.

The tournament, which was shifted from Kochi to Hyderabad due to the Covid-19 situation, will be played in 15-points system, making it fast-paced. It is a single round-robin format too with the top four making it to the semifinals. 

Team owner Ankit Nagori is looking beyond the current season.  "Our idea currently is to get a good bunch together and back them in the seasons ahead and really nurture the talent. Our grassroot program gives us very good input to see how this team shapes up over the years. We, obviously, would want to give our best, much like in any other sports," Nagori said.

