STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

National gold a step towards Asiad dream for rower Arvind Singh

Arvind Singh and his partner Arjun Lal jat created history by becoming the first double scullers from the country to reach the semifinals.

Published: 07th January 2022 11:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat (L) and Arvind Singh

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat (L) and Arvind Singh (Photo | AFP)

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The 2022 Asian Games gold medal has been his aim even before rower Arvind Singh qualified for the Tokyo Olympics along with his partner Arjun Lal Jat. The duo couldn't win a medal at the Olympics but created history by becoming the first double scullers from the country to reach the semifinals.

They had to part ways soon after the Olympics as weight gain by Arjun meant Arvind had to compete in single sculls at the Asian Championships held in Pattaya, Thailand last month. He won gold in his first attempt, though in the lightweight category, and decided to compete in single sculls at the ongoing 39th Senior National Rowing and 23rd Open Sprints Championships in the Army Rowing Node, Pune. The result remained the same on Friday but this time the top-finish was more satisfying as Arvind outpaced experienced Jakar Khan to win gold.

"This is the only event I am competing at the nationals and it's highly satisfying that I finished the race before Jakar, who has primarily been competing in single sculls," Arvind told this daily. He clocked 7:27.0s while Jakar's timing was 7:32.3s. Haryana's Parminder Singh finished third with the timing of 7:34.9s.

The show has boosted the Uttar Pradesh rower's confidence but he wants to work on his endurance ahead of the Asian Games to ensure he fulfills his dream of clinching gold at the quadrennial event. "Gold at the Asian Games is the goal. Although I haven't made up my mind yet but going forward single sculls seems to be the most appropriate event for me. I will think over it during the break which I will take after the nationals. But to finish first there, I think I need to work on my endurance. The show here seems good enough to finish on the podium but for a gold medal, there is a lot of scope for improvement. Fortunately, I have time to work on my weaknesses," added Arvind.

In other important results of the day, Dushyant and Sukhmeet Singh won the open men's double sculls. Tokyo Olympian Arjun and his partner Ravi finished second followed by Gurpratap Singh and Kirandeep Singh. In the men's lightweight double sculls, Arwinder Singh and Ajay Tyagi clinched the gold. Ashish Phugat and Sukhjinder Singh bagged silver while Jaspreet Singh and Bhagwan Singh pocketed bronze.
Khuspreet Kaur won gold in the open women's single sculls. Kiran Devi and Mrunmayee Salgaonkar finished second and third respectively in the event. The duo of Avinash Kaur and Kiran finished first in women's double sculls. Th Priya Devi and H Tendenthoi Devi won the silver while Deepika Xess and Reshma Kumari Minz finished with a bronze medal in the event.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Singh Arjun Lal Jat
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp