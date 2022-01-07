STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reeth Rishya loses to Diya in TT nationals

In the women's singles final, second-seed Reeth Rishya from Chennai from PSBB lost to fifth-seed Diya Chitale in the UTT national ranking (Central Zone)

Published: 07th January 2022 04:23 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In the women’s singles final, second-seed Reeth Rishya from Chennai from PSBB lost to fifth-seed Diya Chitale in the UTT national ranking (Central Zone) Table Tennis Championships at Indore. Diya won 7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 7-11, 12-11, 11-8. Similarly, in the girls Under-19 final, Nityashree Mani from Tamil Nadu (TTTA) lost to Suhana Saini of Haryana. Suhana was in sublime touch as she won 11-5, 18-16, 4-11, 11-8, 11-7.

Results: (all finals): Men: Harmeet Desai (PSPB) bt Manush Shah (Guj) 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 6-11, 11-6, 11-5; Women:  Diya Chitale (Mah) bt Reeth Rishya (PSPB) 7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 7-11, 12-11, 11-8; Youth: Boys U-19: Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ben) bt Deepit R Patil (Mah) 11-5, 3-11, 11-5, 12-10, 4-11, 11-9; Girls U-19: Final: Suhana Saini (Har) bt Nithyashree Mani (TTTA) 11-5, 18-16, 4-11, 11-8, 11-7.
Manikandan shines with fifer R Manikandan’s 5 for 47 paved the way for Parasuraman Memorial CC to thrash Challengers CC by five wickets in a first division match of the Chengalpattu DCA league. Manikandan’s effort was complimented by P Girish Prabhu who made a polished 89. 

Brief scores: Challengers CC 178/9 in 50 ovs (M Bharath 56, G Vignesh 52, R Manikandan 5/47, J Parthiban 4/48) lost to Parasuraman Memorial CC 183/5 in 41.2 ovs (P Girish Prabhu 89, R Vijay 35).

TDCA selection trials
The Thiruvallur District Chess Association will be conducting a selection championship for Tamil Nadu state Under- 14 and Under-18 boys and girls on January 9, 2022 at SBOIA MHSS, Anna Nagar west, Chennai. This tournament is open to Tiruvallur district players only and the entry fee is Rs 250. AICF registration fee must also be paid. 

The top two ranked players will represent Tiruvallur district in the forthcoming Tamil Nadu state Under-14 and Under-18 Open and Girls chess championship.

