Johannes Vetter to miss World Athletics Championships due to shoulder injury

By ANI

MUNICH [Germany]: The 2017 Javelin World Champion, Johannes Vetter will not be participating in the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the javelin star announced on social media on Wednesday.

Vetter confirmed this development on his Instagram. He wrote, "As you probably have noticed, I haven't shared much content over the past months. I have been fighting with shoulder problems since the beginning of the season. Therefore, we decided to not compete at the World Championship in Oregon,"

"It's tough to say when I will be able to compete again and I will need the following weeks to digest this decision. Nevertheless, I will try to keep you posted and share a few more updates," he added.

The exit of Vetter means Neeraj Chopra has a better chance to win a gold medal as he has been improving himself after his Olympic gold.

The star Javelin thrower recently participated in the world-renowned Stockholm Diamond League, he grabbed a silver medal in the tournament and broke his own record.

Chopra threw 89.94 meters while doing so he broke his own national record, which was made on June 14. Chopra won the silver medal in the Pave Nurmi Games in Turku by throwing the javelin 89.30 meters away.