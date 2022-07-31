Home Sport Other

Commonwealth Games 2022: Boxer Lovlina cruises to quarterfinals, Hassamuddin also wins; Sanjeet bows out

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina outpunched the New Zealand pugilist Ariana Nicholson in the 70kg competition.

Published: 31st July 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson, left, loses to India's Lovlina Borgohain in a women's Light Middle (66-70kg) boxing fight. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (70kg) cruised to the quarterfinals of the women's light middleweight category with an easy 5-0 win against Ariana Nicholson at the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The Indian used her long reach to good effect as she out tired out her opponent, who is 15 years her senior.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), a bronze medallist in the last CWG in 2018, defeated young Amzolele Dyeyi of South Africa with the same margin in the men's featherweight (57kg) category to move to the pre-quarterfinals.

Lovlina, who was knocked out in the first round in Gold Coast edition, attacked from the word go, using a combination of punches.

The 39-year-old Nicholson, though, preferred conserving energy.

Lovlina will now face Rosie Eccles of Wales in the quarterfinals.

She had alleged that her coaches were harassed constantly after her personal coach Sandhya Gurung was not allowed inside the Games Village upon arrival.

Gurung, who was seen ring side, was later given Village accreditation.

ALSO READ | CWG 2022: Sensational Mirabai Chanu defends 49kg title, bags first gold for India

Hassamuddin used his quick hands and nimble footwork to overpower his rival.

The Indian kept his shape from the onset and didn't allow his opponent to take the initiative in any of the three rounds.

While the South African tried his best to unsettle the experienced Indian, Hassamuddin was up to the task to deny any opening to his rival.

Hassamuddin will face Md Salim Hossain of Bangladesh in the next round for a place in the quarterfinals.

Indian heavy weight boxer Sanjeet (92kg) crashed out of the Commonwealth Games after losing to Somoa's Ato Leau Plodzicki-Faoagali via a split verdict, here.

Being defensive in the last two rounds cost reigning Asian Champion Sanjeet dear as Faoagali came from behind to take the fixture 3-2 on Saturday.

After attacking in the first round, which he won by an unanimous decision, Sanjeet slipped into defensive mode to allow Faoagali claw his way back in the contest.

Sanjeet was on the backfoot in the second round as Faoagali landed a few punches.

He continued the onslaught in the third round.

Comments

