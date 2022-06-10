Paddler Swastika challenges exclusion from Commonwealth Games squad, moves High Court

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Father Sandeep Ghosh preferred to play a waiting game hoping for the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to include his daughter Swastika in the national table tennis squad for the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The patience gave way to frustration and anguish as the father-daughter duo joined Manush expecting a favourable result from the court. The hearing is scheduled for Friday. It was difficult, especially with Swastika playing her first match in the qualifying round of the Khelo India Youth Games on Thursday. Presently, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) is being run by the CoA.

Even as her counterpart Diya Chitale, who along with another paddler Manush Shah had earlier moved Delhi High Court seeking its intervention, was included in the squad on Tuesday, Ghosh remained optimistic that his daughter will eventually find the place that she deserves. Diya had already replaced Archana Kamath in the squad after Sports Authority of India refused to intervene in the selection.

"I mailed my request to the CoA. I also messaged them personally and finally sent my request via speed post. They never replied to me. She (Swastika) is number 4 as per the selection criteria and deserves to be in the squad," father Ghosh told this daily.

As per the announcement made by the CoA on Tuesday, 19-year-old Swastika was named as a standby with the revised squad comprising Manika Batra, Diya, Reeth Rishya and Sreeja Akula. The men's squad includes Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty with Manush on standby.

The petition highlights the flaws of the selection. "Petitioner is ranked number 4 in the national ranking and as per the combined points of both national and international ranking as per the existing criterion, she is having 41 points+20 coaches points which come to 61 points whereas Ms Manika Batra is only having 30 points from international ranking and zero points from India ranking as she is number 33 in India," said the petition filed by Swastika.

As per the existing criteria, 50 per cent weightage is given to domestic ranking, 30 per cent is given for international ranking while 20 per cent is for selectors' discretion. "If they had followed the existing criteria, Swastika would have been in the squad in place of Manika. How can they follow two different policies? If they have given Diya what she deserved, why not Swastika? If Archana can be replaced, why not Manika?" questioned Ghosh.

He also highlighted the efforts taken and money spent in the last few months to ensure Swastika improves by leaps and bounds ahead of the CWG. "She underwent tactical training under a Chinese coach in Austria in January. I also accompanied her to Austria recently to ensure that I also learn those skills. She also went to Germany before coming back to the country and competing in domestic events. It requires a lot of effort as well as money," added Ghosh, who is also the coach of Swastika.

The petition also claims that the selectors reached the camp on May 30 and never had any chance to watch players playing. It also says that the chairman of CoA, SD Mudgil, who is a former decathlon athlete and one of the advisors to the selection committee is a former badminton secretary and therefore both of them have no knowledge of playing table tennis.

"It is further submitted that in the entire camp the focus was only on doubles and to see how the respondent 1 (TTFI) can include Ms Archana Kamath, G Sathiyan and Ms Manika Batra as all three cannot fit under the existing criterion," read the petition.

Swastika will play two matches on Friday in her bid to qualify for the knockout round at the KIYG on Friday. However, the father-daughter duo will also be keeping a close tab on court proceedings miles away from the competition venue as it may decide Swastika's future with the sport in the country.