STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Erigaisi becomes new national chess champion; Gukesh, Iniyan lose out in tie-break

The 18-year-old Erigaisi remained unbeaten in 11 rounds and ended up with a score of 8.5 points for his maiden Senior National title.

Published: 03rd March 2022 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi

By PTI

KANPUR: Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi of Telangana won the 58th edition of Senior National Chess Championship here on Thursday, edging out fellow GMs of Tamil Nadu D Gukesh and P Iniyan in a tie-breaker after the trio finished on 8.5 points each.

The 18-year-old Erigaisi remained unbeaten in 11 rounds and ended up with a score of 8.5 points for his maiden Senior National title.

He drew his final round game against former champion S P Sethuraman.

Gukesh had to settle for a draw against Aryan Chopra while Iniyan moved up to 8.5 points with a fine win over fellow GM Mitrabha Guha of West Bengal.

Defending champion Aravindh Chithambaram of Tamil Nadu finished fourth with eight points, while top-seed and pre-tournament favourite B Adhinan ended a distant 20th.

Erigaisi and Gukesh began the day on eight points and both had a chance of laying their hands on the top prize.

Iniyan defeated Guha to make it an interesting battle for the title.

However, Erigaisi and Gukesh were held to draws, meaning a three-way tie for the top place with the former emerging victorious on the basis of a better tie-break score.

Erigaisi has been in impressive form of late and recently won the Tata Steel Challengers title in Wijk Aan Zee, the Netherlands.

The champion received Rs 6 lakh prize money.

Important Results of Round 11: Arjun Erigaisi (Telangana) (8.5) drew with S P Sethuraman (8), P Iniyan (TN) (8.5) beat Mitrabha Guha (7.5); Aravindh Chithambaram (TN) (8) drew with Aryan Chopra (Delhi) (8); V Pranav (8) drew with N R Visakh (8); Deep Sengupta (7.5) drew with Aravindh Chithambaram (8); Karthikeyan Murali (8) beat Aditya Mittal (7); Koustav Chatterjee (8) beat M R Lalith Babu (6.5); B Adhiban (7) drew with Himal Gussain (7).

Final standings (top 10): 1.Arjun Erigaisi, 2.D Gukesh, 3.P Iniyan, 4.Aravindh Chithambaram, 5.Aryan Chopra, 6.Koustav Chatterjee, 7. Karthikeyan Murali, 8. N R Visakh, 9.S P Sethuraman, 10. V Pranav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Erigaisi National Chess Championship Senior National title
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp