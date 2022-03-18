STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All England Open Championships: Lakshya Sen wins; Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth out

Published: 18th March 2022 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Young shuttler Lakshya Sen. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Lakshya Sen has been operating with new-found verve in recent times, accounting for some big names in the world of badminton in the process.

His elevated style of play was evident on Thursday as he frustrated a higher-ranked opponent in Anders Antonsen in the second round of the ongoing All England Open Championships in Birmingham.

However, PV Sindhu’s quest for her maiden title in the marquee competition ended after she lost 21-19, 16-21, 21-17 against Sayaka Takahashi of Japan. Antonsen, on paper, was bound to be a formidable opponent. 

Lakshya played with bundle of energy on Thursday taking the match 21-16, 21-18 as Antonsen struggled to match his intensity level.

Kidambi Srikanth lost against Anthony Ginting 9-21, 21-18, 21-19 in the second round to bow out.

Saina Nehwal, meanwhile, put up a spirited fight against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the women’s singles before losing 14-21, 21-17, 17-21.

