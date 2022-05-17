STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two-time athletics world champion Zuzana Hejnova retires

Two-time 400 metres hurdles world champion Zuzana Hejnova said she was hanging up her spikes as she is pregnant.

Published: 17th May 2022 04:25 PM

Two-time athletics world champion Zuzana Hejnova

Two-time athletics world champion Zuzana Hejnova (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PRAGUE: Two-time 400 metres hurdles world champion Zuzana Hejnova said Tuesday she was hanging up her spikes as she is pregnant.

The 35-year-old Czech won gold at the 2013 and 2015 world championships and bronze at the London Olympics in 2012.

"I'm going to have a baby with my boyfriend. It would be hard to conceal so I have to spill the beans," Hejnova said in a statement.

"I've had a great career (but) now I'm looking forward to my new role," added Hejnova, who has been sidelined with injuries since September 2020.

Hejnova won the European Athlete of the Year Award in 2013 after clocking her personal best of 52.83 seconds at the world championships in Moscow.
 

Zuzana Hejnova
