Home Sport Other

Parminder, Shagandeep first Navy rowers to compete, win medal for Services at national meet

This is the first time Indian Navy rowers competed under the banner of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) in any national meet and also bagged a medal.

Published: 05th October 2022 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2022 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

arminder Singh and Shagandeep Singh

Parminder Singh and Shagandeep Singh

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Six months ago, both Parminder Singh and Shagandeep Singh were training individually for the men's single sculls event at the Upper Lake in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Given their almost similar body weight and stature, the coaches asked them to pair up for double sculls to check their combination and camaraderie.

As they have been training under the same coach, Inderpal Singh, at SAI Centre in Jagatpur, Odisha, the duo struck a chord immediately giving the coaches a better option in double sculls. 

While they were preparing for the 2022 Asian Games in Bhopal, the postponement of the same meant the Gujarat National Games became the first event where the duo competed together for the first time. And given their show in their first competition together, the coaches were not wrong. Parminder and Shagandeep won gold with the timing of 5:56.7 at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. It was also their first National Games medal.

However, what's even more important is the fact that this was the first time Indian Navy rowers competed under the banner of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) in any national meet and also bagged a medal.

"We both joined the Indian Navy in March this year. I am a petty officer while Shagan is an SSR," Parminder told this daily. Speaking of their combination he said, "It happened by chance. We have almost similar weight and height so the coaches asked us to try our hands in double sculls. We have the same techniques as well as we train under my dad (Inderpal). These factors must have contributed to our rapid growth as a team. So I can say what started as an experiment turned out to be a blessing in disguise for both of us," added Parminder.

Punjab's Kulwinder Singh and Karamjit Singh (6:02.0) and Jharkhand's Gurpratap Singh and Jaspreet Singh (6:05.4) won the silver and bronze respectively in the event.

While Parminder hails from a family of rowers, Shagan took up the sport after being encouraged by former Asian Games medallist Sawarn Singh. "I hail from his (Sawarn Singh) Dalelwala village of Mansa district in Punjab. He asked me to start rowing given my tall stature. He then recommended my name to Inderpal sir and I shifted to Jagatpur soon after in 2018," Shagandeep said.

The duo's primary goal is to win an Asiad medal, however, their immediate focus is on Asian Championships scheduled in Thailand.

"The Asian Championships is slated from November 30 to December 4 in Thailand. It's good that we got this event. Training and competitions are two different things. We now know what are our strengths and weaknesses. We hope we manage to work on our flaws before the Thailand event and bag a medal there as well. The ultimate goal is Asiad glory and we feel we are improving every day," Parminder signed off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parminder Singh Shagandeep Singh National Games Asian Games Indian Navy
India Matters
Fact-checking website Alt News co-founders Mohammad Zubair and Pratik Sinha. (Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founders Pratik, Zubair among favourites to win Nobel for Peace
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
WHO probing Indian cough syrup after 66 children die in The Gambia
OPINION | Illegal mining memories come flooding back
Patanjali had earlier run into trouble with their claims about Coronil, whose launch function can be seen here. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Consumer rights body issue notice to Patanjali for misleading ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp