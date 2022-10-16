Home Sport Other

Close miss for pistol shooter Shiva in Cairo ISSF World Championship

However, in an eight-man ranking match, Shiva got off to a slow start and never recovered, eventually becoming the first one to get knocked out.

Published: 16th October 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

shooting

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a cracking performance by teenager Rudrankksh B Patil in the ongoing ISSF World Championship in Cairo on Friday, the focus turned to pistol shooters on Saturday. With two quota events (10m air pistol — both men and women) lined up, it was time for the likes of Shiva Narwal and Rhythm Sangwan to step up.

The former did well to get past the qualification hurdle, which meant he was one step closer to the Olympic quota. However, in an eight-man ranking match, Shiva got off to a slow start and never recovered, eventually becoming the first one to get knocked out. The top-four shooters had the opportunity to earn a quota.

Credit must also go to Naveen, the other Indian in the competition, who just missed out after finishing ninth during the qualification stage. Vijayveer Sidhu, the third Indian entry, finished 19th. On the women’s side, Sangwan also got off to an average start and could not find her bearing. She eventually finished 17th. Yuvika Tomar and Palak, the other Indians in the fray, finished 25th and 50th, respectively.

Udhayveer sizzles

While the seniors drew blanks, Udhayveer had a memorable day as won both the junior men’s 25m and standard pistol titles. Esha Singh, competing in the junior women’s 25m pistol event, put up an emphatic performance to finish with a gold medal around her neck.

She finished fourth in the qualification round and then went on to finish second in the Ranking match to be part of a four-women medal match. She had saved the best for last. India also won two bronze medals through Sameer (men’s standard pistol) and Tejaswini (women’s 25m standard pistol).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rudrankksh B Patil ISSF World Championship Cairo Shiva Narwal Rhythm Sangwan
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp