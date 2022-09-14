Home Sport Other

Cricket: England hires coaches Saker, Hussey ahead of T20 World Cup

Saker, who will begin his consultancy contract during the forthcoming T20 series in Pakistan that precedes the T20 World Cup, spent five years with the England men's team before leaving in 2015.

Published: 14th September 2022 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australia bowling coach David Saker

Former Australia bowling coach David Saker (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: England's coaching group will have a distinctly Australian feel at the Twenty20 World Cup taking place Down Under next month.

Already led by an Australian in head coach Matthew Mott, England has also hired two more people from Down Under - its former fast-bowling coach, David Saker, and ex-international batter, Michael Hussey to be part of the backroom team for the tournament.

Saker, who will begin his consultancy contract during the forthcoming T20 series in Pakistan that precedes the T20 World Cup, spent five years with the England men's team before leaving in 2015.

He helped to build the bowling attack that took the team to No.1 in the test ranking as well as winning the Ashes in 2010-11.

Barely a year after leaving the England set-up, Saker was on the other side of the Ashes divide, working as Australia's bowling coach. More recently, he worked as an assistant coach to Mickey Arthur with Sri Lanka.

Hussey, fondly known as "Mr. Cricket", has acted as a batting consultant for numerous teams since retiring. He has coached with Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, while also being the director of cricket with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England T20 World Cup Down Under David Saker Michael Hussey Cricket
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp