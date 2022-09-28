Home Sport Other

World Cadets Chess: India's Shubi Gupta, Charvi emerge champs in U-12 and U-8 section

In the girls under-8 section, Charvi finished first with 9.5 points from 11 rounds while Shubhi Gupta, hailing from Ghaziabad, scored 8.5 points from 11 rounds in the under-12 event.

Published: 28th September 2022 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

World Cadets Chess

Safin Safarullakhan, Shubi Gupta, and A Charvi emerging as winners at the medal ceremony. (Photo | All India Chess Federation Twitter)

By PTI

BATUMI: India's Shubi Gupta and A Charvi emerged winners in the girls under-12 and under-8 sections respectively in the FIDE World Cadets Chess Championship here on Tuesday.

Shubhi Gupta, who hails from Ghaziabad, scored 8.5 points from 11 rounds to claim the top prize in the under-12 event. In the girls under-8 section, Charvi finished first with 9.5 points from 11 rounds.

Charvi was trailing Bodhana Sivanandan (England), who finished second for the last three rounds, but managed to catch and overtake her, thanks to a better tie-break score after both ended up with 9.5 points. Samhita Pungavanam finished 10th with 7.5 points.

In the under-10 category, India's Hanya Shah took the eighth spot with 7.5 points while compatriots Aadya Ranganath (7 points) and V Tirupurambika (7 points) finished 14th and 19th respectively.

In the open events, India's Ethan Vaz scored eight points to take the sixth spot in the under-12 category while the next best was Arjun Adireddy (7 points) in 20th place.

In the under-10 section, Vivaan Vishal Shah (8 points) settled for 9th place while France's Lacan Rus David took the first prize scoring nine points.

India's Safin Safarullakhan claimed a bronze medal in the under-8 category with nine points. The Kerala boy ended up half a point behind France's Marc Llari and Russian Sav Shogdzhiev Roman, who finished first and second respectively after the tie-breaks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chess World Cadets Chess Championship India girls section under-12 under-8
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp