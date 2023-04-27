Home Sport Other

Legendary Indian boxer Kaur Singh who fought Muhammad Ali, won Asiad gold dies

He was 74 and was undergoing treatment for multiple health problems. The former Army man had been living at his native village Khanal Khurd in Punjab's Sangrur district.

Published: 27th April 2023 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Indian boxer Kaur Singh

Indian boxer Kaur Singh (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Asian Games gold medallist Indian boxer Kaur Singh, who once fought the legendary Muhammad Ali in an exhibition bout, died on Thursday at a hospital in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

He was 74 and was undergoing treatment for multiple health problems. The former Army man had been living at his native village Khanal Khurd in Punjab's Sangrur district.

Notably, the boxer fought a four-round exhibition match with Ali in January 1980.

He won the heavyweight boxing gold medal at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

In recognition of his achievements, Kaur Singh was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 1982 and Padma Shri in 1983.

"Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Olympian and veteran boxer Kaur Singh who breathed his last in a private hospital at Kurukshetra this morning. He is survived by two sons and a daughter," said an official statement here.

Photo | Bhagwant Mann @ Twitter

Mann said Kaur Singh made India proud by earning name and fame in the national as well as international arena.

The boxer also represented the country in the Olympic Games. He said the life and contributions of Kaur Singh would ever inspire the aspiring boxers.

Earlier this month the Punjab government announced plans to publish life stories of four legendary athletes in the school curriculum.

Kaur Singh is one of them, along with hockey icon Balbir Singh Senior, legendary athlete Milkha Singh and Olympian Gurbachan Singh Randhawa.

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains had earlier this month said that their life stories have been included in the physical education textbooks of classes 9 and 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaur Singh Kaur Singh death
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp