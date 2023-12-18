Veteran rower Dattu back in national camp after 3 years

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 2018 Asian Games gold medallist rower and Olympian Dattu Bhokanal's life has been full of twists and turns. The rower had experienced the highest of highs before touching the lowest ebb. However, what makes him different is his never-say-die attitude. No matter how big the trouble is, he has always managed to find a way out of it.

The 32-year-old from Maharashtra added yet another chapter to his series of comebacks when he made it to the national camp after three years into oblivion. The camp, which will see Indian rowers prepare in their bid to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, is scheduled in Hyderabad from December 24 to January 26. "I am happy to see him make a comeback. Salute to his grit and determination," Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, president of the Rowing Federation of India (RFI), told this daily. It was Dattu's silver medal in single sculls at the 2023 National Games that made his return to the national fold possible. Having taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Army, Dattu represented his state at the meet. He also started a rowing institute in his state to hone the skills of the upcoming athletes.

Given his modest background where making ends meet was no less than a struggle, Dattu rose to prominence when he qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Representing the country in the sporting extravaganza, he created history when he finished 13th in single sculls, the best result by an Indian rower at the Games then. He added yet another feather to his cap when he clinched gold in quadruple sculls at the 2018 Asian Games.

However, things went south since then as Dattu got embroiled in controversies with the RFI slapping a two-year ban on him in 2019 for allegedly not finishing the single sculls race at the 2018 Asian Games. What made the matter worse was an FIR registered against him for harassing and cheating his former wife in 2019. He rode out the storm and even made it to the national camp as the Bombay High Court quashed the FIR in 2019 and RFI lifted the ban the next year.

But he again walked into trouble by the end of the year as his insistence on getting leave from the national camp meant the Army Rowing Node (ARN) ordered his return to his unit, Bombay Engineer Group & Centre in Pune. "If you ask me what kept me motivated, I'll say I always believe in putting things into perspective. There were times when I was riding high on success and there were also times when I was facing criticism as nothing went my way whether it was personal or professional front," Dattu told this daily.

The call-up has given him a new lease of life and Dattu thanked RFI and its president for reposing the faith on him. "I am thankful to the RFI and president Rajlaxmi ma'am for giving me a chance to stake a claim for the 2024 Games. After the 2016 Olympics, this is yet another opportunity for me to win laurels for my country."

As many as 11 rowers have been picked for the national camp. These campers along with others will now compete in the senior nationals scheduled at the ARN, Pune from January 28 to February 3. The RFI will then select the medallists or four best-placed rowers of the nationals for another camp before conducting selection trials closer to the Olympic Qualification Regatta.

The Olympic qualification criteria mean only one boat from the country will make it to the Paris Games. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, the in-form lightweight double sculls rowers, are expected to give Dattu a tough fight. Making the cut wouldn't be easy for the veteran rower but given his history, Dattu cannot be discounted as well. As has been the case in the past, one can expect him to take his best step forward when he joins the camp and script yet another fairytale in the days to come.

