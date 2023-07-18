Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Pakistan may arrive in city on July 30

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) officials have been closely monitoring the refurbishment activities currently underway at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in the city. The stadium, which last hosted international hockey in January 2008, is getting primed to host the Asian Champions Trophy. Both turfs have been changed — the turf inspection officials have been in the city over the last few days and will continue to be in the city till the new playing surface is completely rolled out.

The turf itself is environment friendly, something the FIH have been conscious about as they want to be build towards a sustainable future for the sport (approximately 10,000 litres per match, down by 35% or so). An important point to note is that this is the first time the Indian team will get to play on a turf that will be in use at the Paris Games.

As far as the visiting teams are concerned, the first batch of four teams, including Pakistan, are expected to land on July 30. Their hockey teams have been regular visitors to the country in the recent past. While their senior team came to Bhubaneswar for the 2018 World Cup, the juniors had come for an age-group World Cup in 2021.

The hosts, who finish an assignment in Spain on July 30, may join a day later. It's not yet known how many players involved in the four-nations invitational end up taking part in the event in Chennai. There could be a scenario where the team management could well decide to field a few inexperienced faces as they build up for the Asian Games, an Olympic qualifier.

Hockey India officials, some of whom have already shifted base to Chennai till the completion of the event, have, at least so far, given positive feedback to the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN), who are the host association. HUTN are hopeful that the remaining i's and t's will be dotted and crossed respectively within the end of this week.

Practice matches between local teams on the agenda

To test out the the integrity of the surface, it's likely that HUTN will host a few practice games between local sides at the end of the month. While they are still finalising details and the how, it's something they want to do before the teams land. The six-team competition begins on August 3 and finishes on August 12.

