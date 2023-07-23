Now, ad-hoc body gives recognition to Assam Wrestling Association

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after the Supreme Court stayed Gauhati High Court order that stalled the election process of the Wrestling Federation of India, the ad-hoc panel granted recognition to the Assam Wrestling Association (AWA). Interestingly, during the hearing of the AWA’s petition in Gauhati HC on July 17, no one represented the ad-hoc committee. And the first hearing on June 25 was on a Sunday.

The letter signed by ad-hoc committee member Bhupender Singh Bajwa said, “Having considered your application, through the powers vested in the ad-hoc committee of WFI, you are granted membership of Wrestling Federation of India with immediate effect.”

Experts pointed out that the ad-hoc committee member, who was a former president of the Wushu Association of India, could have waited for the election process to be over. According to the constitution, the recognition for a state unit is given by the general body.

The Assam unit is elated and felt that something they had been seeking since 1989 has finally materialized. The AWA chief, Ratul Sarma, felt this would be good for the unit. He had earlier said that they went to court because of the players. He informed that the state unit will be part of the WFI with immediate effect.

The date on which the affiliation has been given seems to be interesting as well. The electoral college, according to the revised dates of the Returning Officer, former J&K High Court chief justice, will now be finalised on July 25 and the last date of sending nominations is July 24. It needs to be seen if the RO accepts nominations from this unit and even if he does will it stand in the court of law. The Assam unit had its elections on June 4 this year and had been seeking affiliation since then.

When pointed out that usually an Annual General Meeting of a federation can give affiliation to a new body and in the case of WFI that will take place only after election, Sarma had said during an interaction on June 25 that the 2014 house had accepted its request for affiliation and that it should be considered.

