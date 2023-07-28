Recycled fabric, Sanganeri block print highlight of Asian Games ceremonial attire

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The attire the India team is set to adorn at the Asian Games Opening Ceremony in Hangzhou will partly be recycled fabric with certain components being biodegradable. And emphasis is on Sanganeri block print, tradition and handcrafted textiles.

According to the tender notice and specifications posted on the Indian Olympic Association website, the men’s jacket will be made of 100 per cent recycled fabric. The buttons will be made of coconut shells. The tendering process is on the IOA website and the last date to apply is August 2. According to the tender documents, the order size for ceremonial kits is 700 for men and 300 for women. The number of kit items may vary subject to final team composition.

This also could be the first time that the sports ministry collaborated with the National Institute of Fashion Technology to design the kit. The document of the sports ministry titled “Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. Opening Ceremony Ensembles,” and designed, developed and presented by the NIFT called the design philosophy “Atmanirbhar Bharat: Diversity, Heritage and Design Leadership”.

The NIFT has listed out the features of the design. “The design team has employed various themes which focus on handcrafted textiles from various regions, bringing them to a global platform,” the presentation said. “Tradition meets thought leadership in a contemporary interpretation of the essence of India as a costume. Exquisite quality and fit through use of technology and craftsmanship. Mindful use of precious material, with efficient waste management, diverted to the social sector.”

According to the document, the print for the jacket and blouse is “inspired by the rich craft of Sanganeri Block printing. Bel (creeper) print has been developed keeping the floral theme in mind. The colours used are very vibrant on a light-coloured background bringing harmony in the overall look”.

The men’s wear will comprise a kurta and a jacket. “Use of rPET fabric for menswear jackets which is 100% recycled polyester obtained by melting down plastics like wasted PET bottles and converting them to polyester fibres.” The women's attire will be “Printed 100% Polyester Satin blouse with contrast details and coconut shell buttons and Yellow-gold Silk saree with turquoise border.” For men, the lower will be “Dark teal formal trousers with adjustable elastic detail for comfortable fit”.

According to the IOA, the tendering process too seemed unique. Though there was confusion early on, finally the IOA settled on a tendering process. The IOA president, PT Usha, said that this could be the first time that a tendering process has been followed for supplying ceremonial uniforms. “The theme of the Atmanirbhar Bharat is as per our Prime Minister’s mission and vision,” she said.

