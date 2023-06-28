WFI-affiliated units set to meet in Delhi on June 29

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the Gauhati High Court has stayed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election until further hearing, a majority of office-bearers from affiliated units are expected to meet in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the future course of action.

The sidelined WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also chief of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, is expected to be in attendance.

As many as 25 associations from various states and union territories are affiliated with the WFI. It is learnt that at least one of the office-bearers from most of these associations will attend the informal meeting.

"Yes, we are scheduled to meet in New Delhi on Thursday. There is no agenda but obviously, we will discuss the future course of action," one of the office-bearers of a state unit told this daily on condition of anonymity. The impending election is set to be the topic of discussion.

"What else can be discussed apart from the election as every future activity rests on the polls? The court might have stayed the election process but it has to happen someday. The next date of hearing is July 17 and we will discuss various scenarios and the impact they can have on the election," added the office-bearer.

The occasion can also help Brij Bhushan, who is also a member of parliament from the ruling party, to test the waters. Before the Gauhati HC directive on a writ petition from the Assam Wrestling Association, Brij Bhushan looked set to retain his hold over the body.

Even though he is ineligible to contest, the numbers were in his favour ensuring victories for candidates backed by him. However, the postponement due to the court's directives apparently caused some damage to him and the meeting over lunch could help him reassess his position.

Another reason the members feel they need to stay united is because they don't want to go the Indian Olympic Association's way where a third party took advantage of the fight between its president and secretary general to rest power.

"The number of office-bearers attending the meeting could tell what lies ahead. Every state unit has two votes and if 25-30 office-bearers turn up then it will be enough to ensure victory for Brij Bhushan's candidates if the election happens."

Apart from these affiliated units, parallel bodies from five states also claimed the right to nominate names for the electoral college. Returning officer Justice MM Kumar, former chief justice of the J&K High Court, even heard them before the court stalled the proceedings. However, it is learnt that representatives from these five parallel bodies may not be invited to the meeting.

Besides, as soon as the election schedule was announced on June 13, the sports ministry and Sports Authority of India (SAI) through state Olympic bodies apparently attempted to include names of their confidantes in the electoral college.

The proposed meeting could also give Brij Bhushan a chance to do damage control had it been done. "They tried but didn't succeed even as the last for nominating names for the electoral college was extended to June 25. But the meeting will give us a chance to recheck and make sure our support has not shrunk."

One of the office-bearers from north India, however, affirmed he didn't receive any invitation. "We didn't get any invitation so far. I can only confirm about the meeting on Wednesday after speaking to presidents and secretaries of other associations," he said.

