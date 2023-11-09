Court grants bail to wrestler Bajrang Punia in criminal defamation case

By Express News Service

DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to wrestler Bajrang Punia in a criminal defamation case filed by coach Naresh Dahiya who had alleged that Punia's statement, during the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, 'tarnished' his image.

During the wrestlers' protest, Bajrang had said that Dahiya did not have any credibility to oppose the agitation since he himself was facing a rape case.

Dahiya had then moved the court, which had summoned Bajrang.



"Bajrang had sought exemption from physical appearance and missed the first three hearings. He appeared physically today and the court has granted him bail. The next date for hearing is March 5," advocate Rajesh Kumar Rexwal, who represented Dahiya, told the media after the proceedings.



Dahiya had contended in the court that he has been acquitted in the rape case and Bajrang's comments brought him a bad name.



Wrestlers Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had led a protest against the WFI chief, alleging that he had sexually exploited several women wrestlers.



Singh, who is now facing a court case in the matter, has denied all the charges.

ALSO READ | Asian Games: Powerless Bajrang returns empty-handed

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to wrestler Bajrang Punia in a criminal defamation case filed by coach Naresh Dahiya who had alleged that Punia's statement, during the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, 'tarnished' his image. During the wrestlers' protest, Bajrang had said that Dahiya did not have any credibility to oppose the agitation since he himself was facing a rape case. Dahiya had then moved the court, which had summoned Bajrang. "Bajrang had sought exemption from physical appearance and missed the first three hearings. He appeared physically today and the court has granted him bail. The next date for hearing is March 5," advocate Rajesh Kumar Rexwal, who represented Dahiya, told the media after the proceedings. Dahiya had contended in the court that he has been acquitted in the rape case and Bajrang's comments brought him a bad name. Wrestlers Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had led a protest against the WFI chief, alleging that he had sexually exploited several women wrestlers. Singh, who is now facing a court case in the matter, has denied all the charges.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Asian Games: Powerless Bajrang returns empty-handed Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp