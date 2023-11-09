Home Sport Other

Court grants bail to wrestler Bajrang Punia in criminal defamation case

The case was filed by coach Naresh Dahiya who had alleged that Punia's statement, during the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, 'tarnished' his image.

Published: 09th November 2023 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik address a press conference after a meeting with officials of Union Sports Ministry regarding their protest.

Bajrang Punia, centre, with Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik address a press conference during their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to wrestler Bajrang Punia in a criminal defamation case filed by coach Naresh Dahiya who had alleged that Punia's statement, during the protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, 'tarnished' his image.

During the wrestlers' protest, Bajrang had said that Dahiya did not have any credibility to oppose the agitation since he himself was facing a rape case.

Dahiya had then moved the court, which had summoned Bajrang.
    
"Bajrang had sought exemption from physical appearance and missed the first three hearings. He appeared physically today and the court has granted him bail. The next date for hearing is March 5," advocate Rajesh Kumar Rexwal, who represented Dahiya, told the media after the proceedings.
    
Dahiya had contended in the court that he has been acquitted in the rape case and Bajrang's comments brought him a bad name.
     
Wrestlers Bajrang, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik had led a protest against the WFI chief, alleging that he had sexually exploited several women wrestlers.
     
Singh, who is now facing a court case in the matter, has denied all the charges.

ALSO READ | Asian Games: Powerless Bajrang returns empty-handed

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Punia Defamation Wrestling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp