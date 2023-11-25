Home Sport Other

Punjab and UP secure quarterfinal tickets  

Punjab will face Manipur in the quarterfinal, who topped pool E with two wins and a draw. 

Delhi & Arunachal Pradesh players vie for the ball during their clash in the ongoing senior men’s national championship in Chennai on Friday. (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Punjab defeated Uttarakhand 13-0 to register their third win from pool D to enter the 13th Senior National men’s championship quarterfinals in style at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team captain Harmanpreet Singh (22’, 23’, 55’) and the national team defender Jugraj Singh (14’, 18’, 39’), scored a hat-trick in this dominant win for the state. They will face Manipur in the quarterfinal, who topped pool E with two wins and a draw. 

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh completed a strong team performance against Rajasthan with an 8-1 win and will face hosts Tamil Nadu in the top-eight clash. Odisha’s unbeaten run continued with a victory against Telangana as they booked their spot in the quarterfinal against Haryana from pool A.

In the last day of the group stage matches, Karnataka from pool C and Jharkhand after finishing at the top of pool F will face in the top eight on November 25.

