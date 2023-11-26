Returning Kavinder eyes good show with father's blessings in mind

Anmol Gurung By

CHENNAI: It has been a life-changing year or so for Kavinder Singh Bisht. The boxer from Uttarakhand had been on the sidelines battling injuries. Just as he was looking to heal, he had tragically lost his father last year. It goes without saying it was a harrowing experience for him and his family. His father was his biggest support. Having regained his fitness, Kavinder is visibly more determined and intent on putting up a good show in the ongoing national boxing championship in Shillong.

"The Paris Olympics is around the corner. I want to qualify and win a medal for the country. That's the hope. This is my dream and this is my father's dream as well. Last year in August, my father passed away. The last twelve months or so have been quite difficult for me. I have learnt a great deal about a lot of things. Now, I'm still learning...like being more responsible like my father, in regards to taking care of family," Kavinder, who is making a competitive return to boxing after a year or so, told this daily.

A former Asian Championships silver medallist, Kavinder is a certified talent. However, injuries and competition in his weight category has prevented the 57kg boxer from soaring higher in recent years. "I had a knuckle fracture three times back-to-back. Once I had taken off the plaster and resumed practice, but I got injured again. Then I took a break for a little while and I got injured again for the third time," he recalled.

Following his rehabilitation in Patiala, the 27-year-old had been training in SAI National Centre Of Excellence (NCeO), Rohtak (under TOPS scheme) since March. As he looked to regain his feet, it was a new experience for the boxer from Pithoragarh district.

"There were many young boxers there and I could sense their youthful enthusiasm. It was a new experience as I have mostly spent time with senior boxers. By observing them, I did learn quite a bit."

During the nationals, he'll get an opportunity to put those learnings to practice and see how far he has come. As he remembered his father Dhan Singh Bisht, his voice is filled with regret. But he tried to put up a brave face. With his father's words in his mind, he is intent on giving his best in the days to come. "A great deal has changed. His wish was to see me win a medal in a big competition, and win a medal for the country. Even when he was ill, he was telling me the same. He was telling me 'Despite this situation, don't give up...don't break down'. Now, I want to do well for him," he recalled.

Fortunately, Kavider has a solid support system and the blessings from his family and colleagues remain undiminished. "My entire family has been supportive. Even now, my mother and sister are taking care of the house and never put me under pressure to come home. They are wholeheartedly behind me.

"I have got good support from many people. Most of the guys who are part of the camp are participating. Shiva (Thapa) bhai (brother), Ashish Chaudhary are also here. The coaches are also there," he added.

Being a fairly experienced pro, Kavinder is mindful of the challenges inside the ring.

He's expecting a stern test in Shillong. "Nowadays, it's really competitive. All the boxers are quite good. Earlier, there would be just a few states who would boast good boxers. But nowadays, most participants are competitive. Services and Railways have some experienced boxers in the form of two Sachins. I have been part of the camp with them and we know each other's game. So if I happen to meet them, it could be a tricky fight," the boxer, who beat Maharashtra's Kailash Jadhav 5-0 in the first round on Saturday, said.

Given Kavinder's circumstances, it is going to be a massive challenge. However, a good show in the nationals could give Kavinder the necessary platform to chase his dreams.

