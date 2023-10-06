Home Sport Other

Asian Games: Indian women's kabaddi team routs Nepal, makes fourth successive final

India inflicted five all-outs in the match en route to making four out of four finals in the women's kabaddi at the continental showpiece.

Published: 06th October 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Indian players celebrate winning the women's kabaddi semifinal match against Nepal at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HANGZHOU: Two-time former champions India stormed into their fourth successive final of the Asian Games with a commanding 61-17 win over Nepal in the women's kabaddi event here on Friday.

India, the last edition's runners-up, faced little challenge from their rivals and led 29-10 at half time with Pooja Hathwala and Pushpa Rana spearheading the raids.

Overall, India inflicted five all-outs in the match en route to making four out of four finals in the women's kabaddi at the continental showpiece.

For India, Jharkhand youngster Akshima who was making her Asian Games debut was also impressive, making successful raids and earning two touch points.

The Indian men's team, which finished with a bronze medal in the 2018 edition, will take on Pakistan in the semifinal later in the day

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Games Kabaddi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp