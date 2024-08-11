Lakshay’s fifer lifts Rovers

CHENNAI: Offie S Lakshay Jain’s 5 for 35 helped Jolly Rovers beat Young Stars by nine wickets on the final day of the fourth round of the senior division league of the TNCA at IIT-Chemplast grounds. Rovers got six points from the match and have a total of 14 points so far. Brief scores: At CPT-IP: Singam Puli 233 & 189/3 decl. in 44.5 ovs (HI Waseem Ahmed 52 n.o, M Kaushik Gandhi 108) drew with India Pistons 186 in 98.2 ovs (K Kaila 102; D Jadeja 6/68, B Arun 3/38). At IITM-Chemplast: Young Stars 275 & 150 in 51.4 ovs (G Satish 43, W Victor 38; S Lakshay Jain 5/35) lost to Jolly Rovers 415/7 decl. in 117 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 149, B Aparajith 119, B Indrajith 43, D Shorey 42; W Victor 3/110) & 11/1 in 3.3 ovs. At AM Jain: Jupiter 465/7 decl vs Alwarpet 76 and 270/7 in 95 ovs (G Ajitesh 127; M Satish 4/81). At Wahe Guru: Grand Slam 255 in 83.2 ovs (S Lokeshwar 95, Nidhish S Rajagopal 66; Sammar M Gajjar 8/65) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 255/9 in 67 ovs (L Suryapprakash 31, J Suresh Kumar 84, A Tanwar 62). At Tagore Medical: Nelson 262 drew with Sea Hawks 267/8 in 82 ovs (K Vishal Vaidhya 85, P Shijit Chandran 46 n.o; Sachin Rathi 5/84).

Kamali wins top prize

The final day of the Covelong Classic 2024 — the fourth & final leg of the National Surfing Championship — witnessed an eventful finish with Tamil Nadu surfers emerging victorious across all the four categories. However, it was Karnataka’s Ramesh Budhial and Tamil Nadu’s Kamali Moorthy, who were crowned the national champs on the basis of the cumulative points collected from their impressive finishes across the four legs of the championship that began in March this year.

TN IM norm chess meet

With 5.5 points each, FM S Harshad of India and WGM Uuriintuya of Mongolia at the end of the seventh round of the 23rd Tamil Nadu IM Norm Closed Circuit chess tournament. They were closely followed by G Akash of India, IM Alexander of Russia and GM Manik Mikulas of Slovakia with 4 points each.