14-year-old swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu to represent India at the Paris Olympics

BENGALURU: At just 14 years old, swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu is set to be the youngest member of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics later this month. Despite missing out on the carefree pleasures her peers enjoy and occasionally feeling a sense of solitude, Dhinidhi believes that all her sacrifices have been worth it as she prepares to fulfill her dream of competing on the world’s biggest stage.

"Sometimes I miss the fun generally kids of my age have. I do not go out much with friends and feel lonely. But then I wanted to swim and I wanted to go to the Olympics," Dhinidhi told PTI Bhasha in an exclusive interview at her residence. "I am the one who chose this path for me. With that comes a lot of sacrifices, but I do feel different, extraordinary, and proud. At 14, I am going to the Olympics, so all the sacrifices are worth it."

Dhinidhi, who studies in the ninth grade, has made a significant mark in Indian swimming by winning medals at the National Games and the senior National championships last year. Her impressive performances this season have made her the top-ranked Indian female swimmer. The Swimming Federation of India recognized her potential and awarded her one of the two Universality places, giving her an opportunity of a lifetime.

"I knew that I had a chance (of making the Olympics) because I have been working very hard, but it was surprising that I got this chance so early in my career. Being the youngest one in the Indian contingent is a big honor. I am super excited to be a part of the Indian Olympic contingent as I will get a chance to meet the greatest athletes," said Dhinidhi, who will compete in the women's 200m freestyle event.

Having got the opportunity to compete at the Olympics at such a young age, Dhinidhi wants to soak in everything and gain experience. "This is just the beginning and I have a long, long way to go. I am really excited to know what more I can do in 2028 and 2032. I want to experience the feeling of staying at the Olympic Village, see what kind of races are held there, and observe the dedication, focus, and preparation of world-class athletes. I am not thinking about performance as it is just about learning this time. I am sure whatever learnings I have here will make me a better athlete."

She is particularly excited to meet her idol, seven-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer Katie Ledecky. "I made a greeting card last year for her. I used to think that whenever I got a chance to meet her, I would give this to her. I looked up at her from a very young age and luckily, I got this chance. Hopefully, I can give it to her in Paris. I will be on the seventh moon if I get a chance to even see her," she said.

The Olympic cycle has been challenging for Indian swimming, with none of the swimmers breaching either the 'A' or 'B' qualification times. However, Dhinidhi’s selection marks a bright spot and a hopeful future for the sport in India.