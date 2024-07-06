Gukesh to train at an undisclosed location for chess world championship: Coach Prasanna

CHENNAI: D Gukesh will train at an undisclosed location as he gears up for the chess world championship final against Ding Liren later this year in Singapore.
‘’A couple of weeks ago, Gukesh started preparing for the World Championship in earnest,” his coach Vishnu Prasanna told this daily. “Between tournaments, he has been training with Poland’s Grzegorz Gajewski. When not playing a tournament they will train one to one at an undisclosed location.”
Gajewski, a former second of Viswanathan Anand, has been associated with Gukesh and was by his side when the Indian teen won the Candidates in Canada in April. This will be the first time since 2013 that an Indian will be featured in the final (Anand had lost to Magnus Carlsen).
While Singapore beat out Chennai to earn the right to host FIDE’s blue-riband event, Prasanna thought that his ward was mentally prepared to play anywhere. ‘’Gukesh was mentally prepared to play the world championship at any place. In Singapore, he can play in a relaxed manner, but Chennai also would have been fine,’’ said Prasanna.
‘’Gukesh has had excellent results at Chennai. In the Chess Olympiad, Gukesh won an individual gold on the top board and his team won bronze. He also won the Chennai GM tournament with 4.5/7. He pipped Arjun Erigaisi (4.5) for the top spot, thanks to a better tie-break. So he would have been happy to play in Chennai. But yes, Singapore being a neutral venue would be good for both the players. The focus will only be on the chest part, I guess.”
Prasanna opined that Gajewski ‘has something in mind’ when it comes to working on an area apropos the final.
“I have not suggested any one particular area to work upon. Gajewski has something in mind and they will be doing a very long-term preparation. So we’ll work on all parts of the game to play well and be strong. It will be very thorough preparation, touching upon all aspects of the game keeping in mind the magnitude of the tournament. That’s why we have started early and there’s a lot of time to work upon,’’ insisted Prasanna.
Right now, Gukesh is in action at the Superbet Classic in Bucharest. The 18-year-old is currently in joint second spot with 4.5 points. He split points with Dutchman Anish Giri in the eighth and penultimate round of the tournament.