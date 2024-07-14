Meet the German city acting as a pit stop for Olympic-bound athletes

CHENNAI: Last leg of preparation is like Act IV of a five-act play. You know where the play is heading to but still wait for the climax patiently lest there is a late twist. You know almost all the central characters. Intrigue and plots are slowly getting unravelled as the hero makes that last-grasp plunge for immortality.

Just before any major events, athletes too face a similar predicament. Training is almost over. They know where they stand but still have to prepare for the finish line.

Living in a happy bubble. Last-minute adjustments if required. Getting used to the conditions and getting whatever help to boost confidence and remain positive.

Seeking better training facilities ahead of the 2024 Olympics is one vocation the athletes will never compromise. It's because of this that training centres like Sportcampus, Saar (Germany), have grown in prominence. It ticks almost all boxes. Its proximity to Paris, its similar weather conditions and easy mode of conveyance have made this centre one of the most sought after. The numbers are staggering too.

More than 400 athletes (and support staff) from 27 countries and five continents are training there. There are various reasons for that. The chief operating and marketing officer of the centre, Johannes Kopkow, during a Zoom interaction, spoke about the centre and more. He outlined how they have taken care of the Indian boxers' requirements for a kitchen and a separate dining space. He also spoke about Neeraj, catering to 400 athletes' diet and facilities available at the centre.