Aishwary's pursuit of Olympic medal and lifting his academy kids

Presently, around 30-40 children are being trained at the facility. While students are being trained during school hours, other aspirants too can use the facility later in the day. "The move was also aimed at popularising the sport. The school director is a sports enthusiast and he paved the way for setting up the academy. I have been winning medals for the country for years now with newspapers carrying the stories with my pictures but people in Khargone were still unaware of the sport. At least, they now know there is a shooting academy in the district where those interested can get the basic training."

The Indian shooting contingent reached Luxembourg ahead of the 2024 Paris Games and Tomar is confident ahead of his event. "The preparations are better than the Tokyo Olympics. The last Games was the learning curve and it has helped me improve a lot. I have worked on delivering my best during pressure situations. I have also worked on breathing exercises and mindset. Whatever we have to do, we are done with it. Now we will train normally and avoid experimenting with new things," he said.

Instead of looking at his rivals and what they can bring to the table in Paris, the Indian shooter is banking on his game and the efforts he has made in the last couple of years. "Shooting is an individual sport, so I am focussing on my game irrespective of what my rivals will do. It doesn't matter how good or bad they are. What matters is my show on a given day and I have worked on that."

Compatriot Swapnil Kusale will be one of his rivals at the Games and Aishwary strongly believes the healthy competition between the duo has motivated him to do better. "I have been training alongside him (Kusale) for quite some time now. We are rivals once we enter the shooting range. Apart from that, we always enjoy each other's success. He is like an elder brother to me who is by my side whenever I don't do well."

He might not have achieved the desired results at the Tokyo Games but Aishwary is determined to give his best this time around. "I will try to give my best and expect our shooting contingent to win a bagful of medals for the country at the event," Aishwary signed off.