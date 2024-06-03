Norway Chess 2024: Carlsen takes lead at the end of round 6

World number-one Magnus Carlsen tops the table in the Norway Chess 2024 with 12 points at the end of round 6. It was a bad day for India as siblings Pragnanandhaa and Vaishali lost their round 6 games.

Carlsen took over as the leader after World Champion Ding Liren blundered into mate-in-two and sank to a fourth loss in a row.

When the tournament began with Carlsen making an effortless draw with Black against Ding, there was no reason to believe that was anything other than a good result. By round six, however, the wounded world champion had a target on his back, with Carlsen commenting: "I had a job to do today. I needed to win the game, especially the way that he’s been playing, so I’m happy I managed to do that."

Elsewhere there was armageddon revenge for the first round results, with GM Fabiano Caruana getting the better of GM Hikaru Nakamura. Indian GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu was defeated by GM Alireza Firouzja in a fiercely tactical matchup.

This match between two of the hottest young stars in chess was all you could hope for, with sacrifices in the air from the early middlegame, when Firouzja brought his bishop back to target the h7-pawn. A thrilling exchange of blow and counterblow would soon follow.