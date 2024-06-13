When I'm nervous, my body works well: Nikhat

CHENNAI: With her steely resolve and ability to overwhelm rivals at will, Nikhat Zareen has been a towering presence in world amateur boxing in the last three years or so. She might seem invincible inside the ring on most days but she still feels nervous. With the Paris Olympics drawing closer and closer, Nikhat admitted that even while chasing her ultimate dream, nervousness is something she lives with and thrives on.

"Before every competition I get nervous. If I don't get nervous, my body doesn't work the way I want. When I'm nervous, my body works well. I'm more focussed. Also, this is my first Olympics and I don't have the experience of playing at the Olympics. That is also the reason I'm nervous.

But once I enter the ring, I don't think about the outside world. I just want to win my bouts and come back with a medal," Nikhat said during an interaction facilitated by Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Back-to-back world titles (2022 & 2023), Asian Games bronze medal (2023), Commonwealth Games gold medal in 2022, her record speaks for itself. Ever since earning a spot in the national team, she has evolved into a better boxer. And now, she's determined to add an Olympic medal to her CV. Someone who sets the bar high, she said that her family and friends help her calm her nerves.

"I talk to my family or talk to my very close friends. Before going to the venue, I listen to music. I pray and also play games which help me get distracted," Nikhat, who's currently training at SAI NSNIS (Patiala), said.

One thing that stands out is Nikhat's mental fortitude. Something that has been engraved in her ever since she took up the gloves. It's a well-documented tale that she faced early resistance due to gender stereotypes in her community in her hometown in Telangana before fighting countless battles inside the ring to earn her spot in the national team.