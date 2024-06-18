Wrestler Sarita may make her TV debut with Bigg Boss

CHENNAI: With her Olympic dream 'almost' over, 2021 World Championships bronze medalist wrestler Sarita Mor is chasing a different vocation. After pinning grapplers on the mat, the wrestler will now look to pin housemates down on reality shows. Yes, you have heard it right. She could make her television debut in the next few months.

The Haryana wrestler, who was ranked World No 1 in 59 kg in 2022 by the United World Wrestling, can be seen as a participant in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. While Bigg Boss OTT 3 is scheduled to premiere on June 21, the reality show is expected to air on TV in September. 29-year-old Sarita, however, doesn't plan to quit wrestling as of now and is expected to continue competing at least until 2026.

"She hasn't competed at the Olympics despite her long career in the sport, which is why we were hopeful of her participation in the Paris. But now that seems to be over, so after much deliberation we have decided to look for other options," Rahul Mann, Sarita's husband and coach, told this daily.

Given her impending goal to compete at the world's biggest sporting extravaganza, Sarita was relying heavily on the selection trials to challenge Anshu Malik, who earned an Olympic quota in the 57kg. Sarita along with her husband also trained at the United States Olympic/Paralympic Training Centre earlier this year to prepare for the trials.