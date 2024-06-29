Paris Olympics 2024: Host France poised to avenge 2020 defeat at the hands of USA in basketball

Runners-up of the 2020 Olympics men’s basketball France is looking to pack as much firepower as possible to win the gold they narrowly missed last time against USA.

The roster of the host team looks impressive enough this time.

Fresh off winning the Rookie of the Year award in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama would debut for France.

At 7-feet-3, his attack and defensive plays have awed viewers, while former players and critiques project him to be one of the greatest basketball players ever.

Parallelly, NBA’s 2024 Defensive Player of the Year awardee, for the fourth time, Rudy Gobert has sealed a spot in the roster. The duo of Wembanyama and Gobert would make France’s defense look like a wall.

The training camp has 19 players who have shown potential to be placed in the team. However, head coach Vincent Collet is yet to take a call on the 12-man roster. Uncertainty mostly surrounds on the selection of guards as seven players have been shortlisted for that position. Nando de Colo, the 37-year-old starting point guard who led France to the finals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, remains a probable pick for the team to rely on.