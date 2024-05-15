Jena confident of doing better in future meets

BHUBANESWAR: Indian javelin thrower and local star Kishore Jena started his 2024 season with 76.31m and finished in 9th place at the Doha Diamond League 2024 on Friday.

However, Jena is confident of doing well at the Kalinga Stadium in front of the home crowd in the javelin throw final of the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition 2024 on Wednesday.

“In my first diamond league I could not make the podium finish. But I was excited to get a chance to fight against many of the top thrower’s in the World. I made some technical errors which I will overcome soon. I had also got the opportunity to learn from the Doha event,” said Jena.

“His training season for the Olympics is on, presently he is in higher load training. So it’s not his pick to throw freely. As the days get closer to the Olympic games, he will improve his performance. I am confident Jena will do better,” said coach Samarjeet Singh Malhi.