Norway chess 2024: Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen, takes sole lead

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa crushed world number one Magnus Carlsen for the first time in Classical format to emerge as the sole leader in the Norway chess tournament here.

In the confessional booth, Carlsen confirmed that he had made risky choices in the opening as Black. Carlsen’s risky approach did not pay off, as Praggnanandhaa found correct responses, delivering an impressive performance. With this well-deserved win, Praggnanandhaa took the lead from Carlsen in the standings, according to Norway Chess online.

Having beating him a few times in online and faster versions of the game and after losing to him in the finale of the last World Cup, Praggnanandhaa finally got past the home favourite in what would be known as a clear classical triumph.

Following the third-round win, the 18-year-old Indian now leads the men's section with 5.5 points in all, half a point clear of USA's Fabiano Caruana who scored his first victory in classical against reigning world champion Ding Liren of China, PTI reported.

Another exciting game took place between 2018 World Championship Challenger Fabiano Caruana (USA) and the current World Champion Ding Liren (China). Caruana obtained a slight advantage out of the opening and convincingly converted it into a win. With this win, Caruana not only rose to second place in the standings but also decreased the rating gap between himself and Carlsen to about 15 points.