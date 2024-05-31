Vithya stands out in Indian GP

CHENNAI: It was a mixed day for athletes from Tamil Nadu who could not make the best use of the familiar conditions at the 2nd Indian Grand Prix athletic meet held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Periamet here on Thursday. The event is being organised by Tamil Nadu Athletic Association under the aegis of Athletic Federation of India.

In hot and humid conditions, the athletes vied with one another for top honours. R Vithya Ramraj from Tamil Nadu was one of the standouts. Vithya got off to a fast start in the women’s 400m hurdles and held on to the lead while navigating the bend. She went on to maintain her advantage before a strong finish.

She crossed the finish line in 57.28 seconds, finishing ahead of Ramandeep Kaur of Punjab, who clocked 1:01.60s. Mugada Sireesha of Andhra Pradesh took the final spot on the podium with a timing of 1:03.06. In the 400 (Race A) metres dash, Vithya clocked 53 secs to pocket the gold. Sinchal Kaveramma of Karnataka bagged the silver medal with a timing of 53.7s while Aishwarya Mishra of Maharashtra settled for a bronze medal with a timing 53.79s.

Results: Women: Javelin throw: A Kumari (Bihar) 47.75m; H Neelakanda (TN) 47.47m; L Choudhary (Raj) 42.09m; Shot put: Abha Khatua (Maha) 17.13m; Sharmila M (TN) 12.90m; Vaishnavi B (TN) 12.82m; 200m: S Nanda (Odi) 24.29; Daneshwari AT(Kar) 25.06; Dhivya J (TN) 25.26; Pole vault: Baranica Elangovan (TN) 4.00m; M Jaison (Ker) 3.90m; Karthika V (TN) 3.10m; 400m hurdles: Vithya (TN) 57.28; Ramandeep Kaur (Pun) 1:01.60; Mugada Sireesha (AP) 1:03.06; 400m Race A: Vithya (TN) 53.00; Sinchal Kaveramma (Kar) 53.7; Aishwarya Mishra (Maha) 53.79; Race 2: Anankha BA (Ker) 54.37; Nthaliea (TN) 54.83; R Kaur (Pun) 57.40; Triple jump: Pavithra G (Kar) 13.14m; Asha (TN) 12.98m; Sharvari (Maha) 12.95m; 5000m: Beby (UP) 17:30.91; Sanghamitra Mahata (Jha) 17:39.71; 3. Pooja (Raj) 18:09.57. Men: 400m hurdles Race A: J Madari Palliyalil (Ker) 49.94; Santhosh Kumar T (TN) 50.14; Sathish K (TN) 51.46; 200m Race A: Nalubothu Shanumaga S (AP) 21.18; V Oori Manohar (TN) 21.70; T Arasu (TN) 21.92; Race B: Manav R (TN) 21.7; Santhosh S (TN) 21.94; M Kumar S (TN) 22.19; 1500m: Ashok (Odi) 3:50.44; Priyanshu U (Utt) 3:50.60; A Gopi (Ker) 3:51.90; Shot put: Parveen (Har) 16.21m; S Ebenzer (TN) 15.24; Javelin throw: Vikash Sharma (Utt) 52.78m; 400m Race A: Santhosh Kumar T (TN) 46.46; K Avinash (TN) 47.66; Kapil Haryana (47.66); Race B: A Babu (TN) 47.75; N Kumar (TN) 48.26; R Kumar (TN) 48.98; Race C: Kaven SK (TN) 48.44; K Khokran (Utt) 50.57; A Yadav (Delhi) 53.29; Pole Vault: Yugendran (TN) 5.20m; M Gowtham (TN) 5.10m; Sidharth AK (Ker) 4.90m.