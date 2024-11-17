Odisha thrash Haryana 5-1 to win maiden national title

CHENNAI: Since the second half of the previous decade, Odisha has been synonymous with hockey in India. Across men’s and women’s games, Odisha has been the primary sponsor of the national team since 2018. The state has even hosted the FIH Men’s World Cup in 2023. Odisha has been at the heart of Indian hockey, but somehow, hockey in Odisha has remained behind the curtains; until now. With three goals to Shilanand Lakra and a goal each to Rajat Akash Tirkey and Pratap Lakra made sure Odisha created history by bagging their first-ever title of the Hockey India Senior Men National Championship in Chennai.

After beating the formidable Haryana side, who made it to their third consecutive final at the senior nationals, Odisha’s coach, Bijay Kumar Lakra, was one happy man at Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. “We said we would not give them any chance to play aerial shots, and we succeeded. Our quality was in attack and we stuck with that,” Lakra told the media. “We focused on marking the players and supporting each other in the field and it all came in handy in the final and we were able to score these many goals and win by this big a margin. This is the first win in the history of Odisha’s hockey program. Our department has supported us well. We got a few video calls from back home wishing us well. Even our minister sent his best wishes. So we had this target for ourselves to win this for our state,” Lakra added.

He was not the only Lakra in the side that won the title. There were five Lakras in the playing side and going by coach’s words there were at least 14 members from the famed cradle of Indian hockey, Sundargarh. “Though some of them are working and posted at different places, most of them grew up playing together,” he said.