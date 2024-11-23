Game of thrones: King and challenger set for classic chess

SINGAPORE: The beginning of the city-state's wet season couldn't have been more pronounced. Flash floods occurred in two places on Friday according to the national water agency. The country's northern part received approximately 50% of the month's average rainfall in a little fewer than two hours.

“This amount corresponds to 51 per cent of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in November, and lies within the top 1 per cent of maximum daily rainfall records since 1978,” said PUB, the water agency, on its Facebook.

All this rain would have been music to the ears of Ding Liren, the reigning world chess champion. In multiple interviews, the Chinese has spoken about the effect of rain on his psyche. He likes to stare out of the window, especially when it rains. He also likes the sound it makes as it falls down.

On Saturday, though, the rain clouds stayed away as both Liren and the youngest Candidate in history — D Gukesh — faced the press for the last time before the first game on Monday. The way both of them spoke was as different as chalk and cheese. While the 18-year-old relished the spotlight, Liren was subdued, more reserved.

The 32-year-old, featuring in his second chess World Championship match, said "he was at peace" with himself. As has been the case over the last few months, Liren spoke questions about the over-the-board difficulties he has faced in the run-up to the event (he has not won any Classical games since the beginning of February and has spoken about his mental health).

Considering that, it wasn't a surprise that he has looked within for some inspiration. He has looked at some of his best chess to gee himself up. "I don't know the exact reasons (the below-par quality of his games)," he said. "Far from my peak performance. I intend to review some of my best games and to get my best."