Mohsin's quest to rise above challenges with Honda Racing India

Honda Racing India, on their part, are cognizant of the challenges the riders face and have been looking to enhance their support in the near future. It's mainly performance-driven. Miss out on a race due to injury and that could hurt their chances of generating income.

"I need a good back up, then I could get the license to push more. That is something that is lacking. Most people see this as a hobby," Mohsin noted.

Despite the uncertainties related to finance, Mohsin has done well to earn a spot in the Honda Racing India team in the Asia Road Racing Championship.

Mohsin, despite dominating the just-concluded championship, is not content. "I'm not happy where I am. Honda has given me a good opportunity to ride in an Asian event. Winning here doesn't give me much happiness. I couldn't get the desired results in Asia and I was one of the backmarkers. I don't like to be at the back," Mohsin, who got into his current team through Honda Talent Hunt programme in 2018-19, assessed.

Mohsin, who got the bug for racing after watching MotoGP in his childhood years, felt his confidence soared after acing the talent programme. But that was just the beginning and it has been a continuous learning process for the young racer.

"That's when I recognised my talent and I felt that if I push hard, I can do well. So I just try to learn more. Affording track time has been hard for me, so the best thing I can do is learn from the race and learn from other riders. That has been my thing till date. I try to stay curious."

That was the mantra he was applying during the opening race of the fifth round. "I was leading in the first lap (Saturday's race) and after that I had grip issues (front tyre) because of tyre pressure. I couldn't push more and I needed to slow down. I needed to know who were the other riders behind me so I got them in front of me. For four laps, I was just learning from them, getting to where they are faster and what lines they are taking and where they brake."

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R (Top 3): Race 2: 1. Savion Sabu; 2: Mohsin Paramban; 3: Beedani Rajender.