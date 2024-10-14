Nandhidhaa captures maiden national chess title

CHENNAI: WGM PV Nandhidhaa of Tamil Nadu outplayed Priyanka Nutakki of Andhra Pradesh to capture the national title at the 50th National Women’s Chess Championship, held at Chettinadu Public School, in Karaikudi on Sunday.

Nandhidhaa showed her class against Priyanka on the top board in a Sicilian Rossolimo Defense. Priyanka’s 9th move, involving a king retreat, backfired, forcing her into a compromised position with weaknesses around her king. Nandhidhaa capitalised on this, pressing for victory and securing her maiden national title.

She finished with 9 points. On another board, Padmini Rout’s aggressive opening strategy paid off against Saranya in a Modern Defense game. Saranya lost a pawn on the 20th move, and the endgame that followed favoured Padmini. The game concluded in 39 moves, with Padmini advancing to 8.5 points. K Priyanka of Tamil Nadu defeated Nisha Mohota, while Kiran Manisha of LIC overcame Keerti Shree Reddy. Priyanka secured second place overall while Padmini Rout finished third.

