India's Dipesh Kumar finishes last in men's javelin throw F54 at Paris Paralympics

The 19-year-old Indian athlete finished at the bottom of a seven-man field with a best throw of 26.11 metres.
India’s Dipesh Kumar finished last in the final of the men’s javelin throw F54 event at the Paris Paralympics on Friday.
PARIS: India’s Dipesh Kumar finished last in the final of the men’s javelin throw F54 event at the Paris Paralympics on Friday.

The 19-year-old Indian athlete finished at the bottom of a seven-man field with a best throw of 26.11 metres.

Dipesh, who won a gold medal at the Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi in December 2023, was the last athlete to throw in his event and needed a distance above 30 metres to be in contention for a podium finish. However, he finished well short of that mark.

Athletes classified in the F54 category compete in field events from a seated position. This class includes athletes with various disabilities, including those with spinal cord injuries.

