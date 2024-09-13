India's gold rush continues at South Asian Junior Athletics Championship

CHENNAI: The Indian contingent enjoyed a medal rush on Day 2 of the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship, securing an impressive 19 medals, including nine gold, on Thursday. This medal haul pushed India's overall gold medal tally to 12, following the three gold medals claimed on the opening day of the championship.

The Indians captured the day's first gold in women's discus throw via Anisha, who threw the disc to a distance of 49.91m and bettered the previous meet record of 48.60m set by A Bajwa in 2018. Meanwhile, Amanat Kamboj won silver with 48.38m, while JH Gauranganie of Sri Lanka settled for the bronze with a 37.95m throw. Neeru Pahtak grabbed the ninth gold for India in the women's 400m, clocking 54.50 seconds. Her compatriot Sandra Mol Sabu captured the silver with a time of 54.82 seconds, while K Takshima Nuhansa of Lanka took home the bronze with a time of 55.27 seconds.

However, in men's 110m hurdles, WP Sandun Koshala of Sri Lanka surged ahead of India's Nayan Pradip Sarde to seize the gold with a time of 14.06 seconds. Sarde settled for the silver with a time of 14.14 seconds, while E Vishwa Tharuka of Lanka held the bronze with 14.27 seconds.