India defeats Pakistan 2-1 in clash to reach Hero Asian Champions Trophy semi-finals

In a thrilling encounter at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024, India emerged victorious against arch-rivals Pakistan, clinching the match with a 2-1 scoreline. The match showcased the intense rivalry between the two hockey powerhouses, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

India, the defending champions, entered the match with an impressive track record, having secured four consecutive victories in the tournament against China, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea. Guided by their experienced captain Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian team aimed to maintain their unbeaten streak and secure a top position in the round-robin stage.

It was India's fifth consecutive win in the six-team round-robin competition.

Pakistan took the lead through Ahmad Nadeem in the 8th minute, before Harmanpreet (13th, 19th) converted two penalty corners to secure the win for India.

This was Pakistan’s first loss in the tournament.

Both India and Pakistan had already qualified for the semi-finals prior to this match. The victory also enabled India to maintain their supremacy over Pakistan since 2016.

In their previous meeting at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, India thrashed Pakistan 10-2. A few months earlier, India had beaten Pakistan 4-0 during the Chennai edition of the ACT.

At the Asia Cup in Jakarta (2022), a relatively young Indian side held Pakistan to a 1-1 draw, while at the 2021 ACT in Dhaka, India defeated Pakistan 4-3 to clinch the bronze medal.

India started brightly, dominating the early exchanges, but Pakistan grew in confidence as the match progressed.

India were on the back foot for the first time in the tournament when Pakistan opened the scoring. Hannan Shahid’s brilliant work from the midfield split the Indian defence, and Nadeem was in the right place to direct the ball into the Indian goal.

A stunned India kept their composure, patiently building attacks. They secured their first penalty corner in the 13th minute, and skipper Harmanpreet scored with a powerful drag-flick to the left of a helpless Pakistan goalkeeper, Munneb.

India continued to press in the second quarter, gaining their second penalty corner in the 19th minute. Once again, the Pakistan defence had no answer as Harmanpreet found the target, giving India a 2-1 lead.

While India were the better side in terms of possession in the second quarter, Pakistan also had their chances, penetrating the Indian circle on several occasions.

Just 45 seconds from half-time, Pakistan had an opportunity to level the score through a penalty corner, but they squandered the chance as Sufyan Khan’s flick, which hit the top of the bar, was rejected for a raised ball.

After the break, India maintained possession and secured their third penalty corner in the 37th minute, but Pakistan defended bravely. A sustained spell of attacks allowed Pakistan to earn four penalty corners in quick succession, but they lacked the firepower to breach the Indian defence.

In the last quarter, both sides launched relentless attacks, with India earning three more penalty corners but failing to convert.

The match also witnessed a heated encounter between Harmanpreet and Pakistan’s Ashraf Waheed Rana, after the latter shoulder-charged Jugraj Singh inside the Indian circle. Jugraj was felled by the impact and was seen grimacing in pain.

Harmanpreet and Jarmanpreet Singh were quick to confront the offender. On-field umpires, along with Pakistan captain Butt and other players, rushed to control the situation. However, Rana was shown a yellow card, resulting in a 10-minute suspension after the umpire referred the incident for serious misconduct.

With this win, India not only secured their place in the semi-finals but also continued their impressive run in the tournament, showcasing their strength and depth as a team.

Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, Malaysia and Korea played out a 3-3 draw.

The next match in the tournament is between Japan and China, set to take place today at 3:30 PM IST. Both teams will be looking to secure a win and improve their position in the standings as the competition heats up.