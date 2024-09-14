South Asian jr c’ship: India finish on a high

CHENNAI: India’s No 1 junior javelin thrower Deepika was the cynosure of all eyes as she bagged a gold medal with a throw off 54.98m (previous record held by S Choudhary 48.08m) and created a new mark at the fourth edition of South Asian Junior Athletics Championship held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here on Friday.

Poonam of India came second with 51.21m, while WG Nisansala (Sri Lanka) 35.02m bagged the third spot. India’s medal tally swelled to 48 medals and the home team won the overall championship. Sri Lanka finished second with 35 medals. Bangladesh came a distant third with three bronze.

Deepika gripped the javelin in a stable manner, had a smooth run up, her crossovers were precise and her final strides were spot on for a perfect throw. The large crowd consisting of athletes and their families from various nations, the local die-hard fans and former Olympians watching the proceedings in the evening under lights were bowled over by Deepika’s craft. “Very pleased and happy with my performance.

Credit to my coach (Hanuman Singh) and all my teammates for encouraging me to do well,” said a shy Deepika after bagging the gold. Deepika had earlier taken part in the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 in Chennai where she bagged a gold and broke her previous meet record. “The fact that I took part earlier this year in the Khelo youth games in Chennai also helped me as I was aware of the conditions and familiar with the track,” insisted Deepika.