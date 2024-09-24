Verstappen shows his petty side when FIA foolishly punishes him for cursing

SINGAPORE: Max Verstappen uttered a swear word – one that started with "F" – during a formal news conference to describe his race car's performance.

In response, Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, ordered the three-time champion to complete a day of community service, as part of their apparent crackdown on cursing.

The FIA’s stance has drawn sharp criticism, especially considering that Verstappen was punished for what many consider trivial behaviour. The incident also highlights tensions between drivers and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who had already voiced concerns about the frequency of bad language in Formula 1.

Motorsport.com reported that the FIA had requested Formula 1 Management to limit the "naughty" language heard on broadcasts during races. While curse words said on team radio are bleeped out for TV audiences, Ben Sulayem expressed discomfort over how frequently these words were used.

“We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music,” Ben Sulayem said. “We’re not rappers, you know.”

The comment did not sit well with Lewis Hamilton, F1's only Black driver, who felt there was a racial undertone in Ben Sulayem’s words.

“I don't like how he has expressed it. Saying 'rappers' is very stereotypical," Hamilton said. "If you think about it, most rappers are Black. So it says, 'We are not like them.' I think those are the wrong choice of words, and there is a racial element there.”

Verstappen, however, seemed more annoyed by the policing of language. After being handed his sanction for cursing, he staged his own form of protest by offering only the briefest responses in his remaining Singapore Grand Prix news conferences.

His behaviour resembled that of NFL player Marshawn Lynch, who famously attended media obligations but gave minimal answers to avoid fines. Verstappen invited reporters to follow him outside the press area for a more open, unfiltered discussion, criticising the over-policing in F1.