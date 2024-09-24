Verstappen shows his petty side when FIA foolishly punishes him for cursing

SINGAPORE: Max Verstappen uttered a swear word – one that started with "F" – during a formal news conference to describe his race car's performance.
In response, Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, ordered the three-time champion to complete a day of community service, as part of their apparent crackdown on cursing.
The FIA’s stance has drawn sharp criticism, especially considering that Verstappen was punished for what many consider trivial behaviour. The incident also highlights tensions between drivers and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who had already voiced concerns about the frequency of bad language in Formula 1.
Motorsport.com reported that the FIA had requested Formula 1 Management to limit the "naughty" language heard on broadcasts during races. While curse words said on team radio are bleeped out for TV audiences, Ben Sulayem expressed discomfort over how frequently these words were used.
“We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music,” Ben Sulayem said. “We’re not rappers, you know.”
The comment did not sit well with Lewis Hamilton, F1's only Black driver, who felt there was a racial undertone in Ben Sulayem’s words.
“I don't like how he has expressed it. Saying 'rappers' is very stereotypical," Hamilton said. "If you think about it, most rappers are Black. So it says, 'We are not like them.' I think those are the wrong choice of words, and there is a racial element there.”
Verstappen, however, seemed more annoyed by the policing of language. After being handed his sanction for cursing, he staged his own form of protest by offering only the briefest responses in his remaining Singapore Grand Prix news conferences.
His behaviour resembled that of NFL player Marshawn Lynch, who famously attended media obligations but gave minimal answers to avoid fines. Verstappen invited reporters to follow him outside the press area for a more open, unfiltered discussion, criticising the over-policing in F1.
“For sure, these kinds of things definitely decide my future,” Verstappen said. “When you can't be yourself, or you have to deal with these kinds of silly things, I think now I'm at the stage of my career where you don't want to be dealing with this all the time. It's really tiring.”
The Dutchman, who has hinted at an early retirement from F1 despite his success, suggested that this latest drama could hasten his decision.
Verstappen also took issue with other recent FIA decisions, including the sanctioning of Carlos Sainz Jr. for crossing the track on foot under a red flag following a crash in qualifying.
“I mean, what are we talking about? He knows what he's doing. We’re not stupid. When I saw it getting noted, I was like, ‘My God,’” Verstappen said.
The FIA has been attempting to hold drivers to a high standard, but their strict measures appear out of touch with the realities of modern sports. Audiences are accustomed to hearing occasional curse words during live events, especially in high-pressure situations like Formula 1. The FIA could, if truly concerned, remove the public’s access to team radio communications, but instead, they continue broadcasting and posting clips online, knowing full well the attention they receive.
In Verstappen’s case, it seems the punishment was meant to make an example of him, but the incident has backfired, making the FIA’s actions seem overly pedantic. This comes at a time when other controversies, such as the complaint against Red Bull boss Christian Horner and Susie Wolff’s legal complaint over a conflict of interest investigation, have yet to receive adequate public attention.
While Ben Sulayem has made strides in combating online abuse and advocating for new teams like Michael Andretti's, his focus on issues like cursing feels misplaced. Hamilton and others have suggested these actions may even be personal, especially in light of past friction between the FIA president and the drivers.
In the end, Verstappen’s cursing may have been just a word, but the fallout has revealed deeper tensions within the sport.